CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon in Eastern Iowa with only a few clouds, temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight & Monday

Tonight, lows will cool into the 50s and 60s with a mostly clear sky. Monday morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, which will continue throughout the entire day. There is a slight chance for a few showers in our far western and far southern counties Monday morning and through midday, but most of the region will stay dry with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Seasonal temperatures continue Monday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tuesday & Beyond

During the day Tuesday looks dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. However, showers and storms are possible beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. For now, strong to severe storms aren’t expected. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through at least next weekend.

