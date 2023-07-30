Show You Care
Seasonal and less muggy to end July

The last few days of July will be seasonal and less muggy.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Look for highs today to climb into the middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s will help things feel relatively comfortable as far as July days go! We’ll wrap up July tomorrow with a similar day – highs in the middle 80s and dew points around 60 with a mix of sun and clouds.

For late July, it should be a fairly nice day with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity.
For late July, it should be a fairly nice day with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity.(KCRG)
Dew points will still be noticeable but much more comfortable in the coming days.
Dew points will still be noticeable but much more comfortable in the coming days.(KCRG)

August begins dry for the day Tuesday but storm chances pick up late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A midweek rain chance could provide some much needed rain for parts of eastern Iowa.
A midweek rain chance could provide some much needed rain for parts of eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

