Rise 2 Greatness Celebrity Softball Game brings athletes and celebrities to Veterans Memorial Stadium

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A ticket to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids was a ticket for a good cause on Saturday.

Through those ticket sales and a memorabilia auction, the Rise 2 Greatness Celebrity Softball Game raises money to help bring accessible youth sports to kids across America.

It’s a cause athletes like Brody Brecht were excited to get behind. “It’s an opportunity to get back to them, and it puts life into perspective,” Brecht said. “I grew up blessed enough to be able to play the game that I love, and it’s really an honor to help these kids out.”

At Veterans Memorial Stadium, some of the crowd’s biggest cheers came for Eastern Iowa heroes like Iowa Hawkeye Hannah Stuelke and Willie Ray Fairley.

“Anything to help anybody,” said Fairley. “Just to get a call to be out here. I’m ecstatic.”

Rise 2 Greatness is an offshoot of Perfect Game, a national company founded by Jerry Ford in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s really emotional if I’m being honest,” said Executive Director of Rise 2 Greatness - and Ford’s daughter - Jennifer Ford.

Jennifer Ford said providing opportunities in youth sports is a worthwhile cause that easily attracts former pros like Luis Gonzalez and Kyle Farnsworth.

“If you create a situation, that’s authentic and comes from the heart. It’s really easy for a lot of these guys to get involved and want to be involved,” said Ford.

Rise 2 Greatness announced they will be creating a free youth baseball league in Cedar Rapids next summer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

