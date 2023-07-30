Residents displaced after Vinton Fire

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV 9 heard from a family of people displaced after a fire significantly damaged an apartment complex in Vinton. Officials say the fire began at 9:30 Friday night at one building at Bar Manor Condos on 3rd street in Vinton. It caused extensive damage to the interior. This was video sent in by TV9 viewers of firefighters working to put that fire out last night.

Now, some are without their home, including 82-year-old Richard Wilmot. His daughters say Wilmot is now staying at a motel, and that this is a difficult situation.

”Alzheimer’s patients are very, very challenging so we’re going to have to baby actually babysit him now and we haven’t figured out the whole work situation right and yet how we’re gonna do all this pay for all of it, “ Deb Lutz, one of Wilmot’s daughters explained.

Officials say they don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but they say they don’t suspect foul play.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.