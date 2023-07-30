Show You Care
Partly cloudy and seasonal on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It felt a bit better outside this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, dew points in the 60s, and heat indexes in the 80s and 90s. It was still a hot afternoon, but not as hot as it has been during the past few days.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a sunny sky, perfect for those heading to church. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with fairly seasonal highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and seasonal on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

We’ll continue to have dry and fairly seasonal high temperatures in the 80s as we end July and begin August. However, another round of showers and storms is possible by Wednesday. For now, strong to severe storms are not expected.

Partly cloudy and seasonal on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

