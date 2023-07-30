Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small structure nearly destroyed during storms in SE Winthrop
Photo Gallery: Severe Weather Across Eastern Iowa
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Residents displaced after Vinton Fire
Residents displaced after Vinton Fire
Woman fighting breast cancer holds fundraiser to help others
Woman fighting breast cancer holds fundraiser to help others
Woman fighting breast cancer holds fundraiser to help others
Woman fighting breast cancer holds fundraiser to help others