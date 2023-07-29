Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

World War II veteran celebrating 103rd birthday credits red wine for his longevity

World War II veteran Sal Perce celebrated his 103rd birthday this week. (Source: WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A World War II veteran and Wisconsin resident celebrated turning 103 years old this week.

Sal Perce was joined by the Lakeside Fire Department and several others to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

Perce received WMTV’s Making a Difference Award in 2019 thanks to his volunteer work at a hospital at 101 years old.

“I like finding people I can talk to while helping them with whatever it is,” he said. “I find it refreshing. I’ll stay around an extra hour too as it doesn’t matter to me. I enjoy being there.”

Perce also served in the U.S. Army for nearly four years during World Warr II. He said people who see him volunteer are impressed by what he is doing at his age.

“There’s always something you can do,” he said. “You’re never too old.”

Perce said his three secrets to a long life are doctors, pharmacists and a glass of red wine every night.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
People living in Five Seasons Manufactured Home Community received notice on Friday that window...
Cedar Rapids mobile home told to remove window AC units
The risk for severe weather on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Excessive heat to be swept away by severe storm chance

Latest News

Matthew Dee Buford III (Courtesy image)
Man sentenced to back-to-back life terms for 2020 killings of girlfriend and her friend in Waterloo home
FILE - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the...
Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms
Storms brought very strong winds to parts of eastern Iowa, with thousands of RAGBRAI riders in...
Storm with gusty winds strikes eastern Iowa, sending RAGBRAI riders to shelter