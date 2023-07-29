Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup was underway across eastern Iowa on Saturday after severe storms left scattered wind damage.

Wind gusts between 70 to 95 mph with the storms caused numerous reports of tree damage, with at least a few reports of damage to structures like outbuildings or sheds. No reports of injuries were received.

Around 4,400 electrical customers were listed without power among Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and various rural electric cooperatives as of 9:30 a.m. Crews were working to restore the remaining customers who were disconnected by the storms.

A couple of reports of brief tornadoes occurred near the Iowa Falls area, though officials with the National Weather Service had not announced plans to conduct a survey of any damage in the area. Large hail was also reported when storms initially developed, up to golf ball-sized in diameter.

Wind gust reports from around eastern Iowa on Friday night:

County Location Speed (mph) Type Jones Martelle 95 Measured Marshall 4 E Albion 93 Measured Linn Hiawatha 90 Estimated Linn Marion 90 Estimated Linn 2 SSW Midway 82 Measured Linn 3 NNE Cedar Rapids 80 Estimated Marshall 4 E Albion 77 Measured Linn Cedar Rapids 75 Measured Linn 3 E Cedar Rapids 72 Measured Cedar Lowden 71 Measured Buchanan 1 WSW Independence 70 Measured Delaware Manchester 70 Estimated Linn Palo 70 Estimated Iowa 4 SW Williamsburg 70 Estimated Linn Cedar Rapids Airport 69 Measured Dubuque 1 E Dubuque Regional Ar 69 Measured Linn Marion 66 Measured Linn 2 WNW Marion 65 Estimated Linn 2 NNW Lisbon 65 Measured Cedar 2 NNW Bennett 65 Measured Delaware Ryan 61 Measured Buchanan Jesup 60 Estimated Benton Atkins 60 Estimated Muscatine 1 ESE Wilton 60 Estimated Dubuque 3 N Zwingle 59 Measured Linn Cedar Rapids 58 Measured Jones 1 SSW Fairview 58 Measured Scott Davenport Municipality 58 Measured Benton 1 SW Vinton 53 Measured

Numerous damage and gust reports were relayed to the National Weather Service on Friday night, with speeds ranging from 60 to 95 mph.

