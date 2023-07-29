Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup was underway across eastern Iowa on Saturday after severe storms left scattered wind damage.
Wind gusts between 70 to 95 mph with the storms caused numerous reports of tree damage, with at least a few reports of damage to structures like outbuildings or sheds. No reports of injuries were received.
Around 4,400 electrical customers were listed without power among Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and various rural electric cooperatives as of 9:30 a.m. Crews were working to restore the remaining customers who were disconnected by the storms.
A couple of reports of brief tornadoes occurred near the Iowa Falls area, though officials with the National Weather Service had not announced plans to conduct a survey of any damage in the area. Large hail was also reported when storms initially developed, up to golf ball-sized in diameter.
Wind gust reports from around eastern Iowa on Friday night:
|County
|Location
|Speed (mph)
|Type
|Jones
|Martelle
|95
|Measured
|Marshall
|4 E Albion
|93
|Measured
|Linn
|Hiawatha
|90
|Estimated
|Linn
|Marion
|90
|Estimated
|Linn
|2 SSW Midway
|82
|Measured
|Linn
|3 NNE Cedar Rapids
|80
|Estimated
|Marshall
|4 E Albion
|77
|Measured
|Linn
|Cedar Rapids
|75
|Measured
|Linn
|3 E Cedar Rapids
|72
|Measured
|Cedar
|Lowden
|71
|Measured
|Buchanan
|1 WSW Independence
|70
|Measured
|Delaware
|Manchester
|70
|Estimated
|Linn
|Palo
|70
|Estimated
|Iowa
|4 SW Williamsburg
|70
|Estimated
|Linn
|Cedar Rapids Airport
|69
|Measured
|Dubuque
|1 E Dubuque Regional Ar
|69
|Measured
|Linn
|Marion
|66
|Measured
|Linn
|2 WNW Marion
|65
|Estimated
|Linn
|2 NNW Lisbon
|65
|Measured
|Cedar
|2 NNW Bennett
|65
|Measured
|Delaware
|Ryan
|61
|Measured
|Buchanan
|Jesup
|60
|Estimated
|Benton
|Atkins
|60
|Estimated
|Muscatine
|1 ESE Wilton
|60
|Estimated
|Dubuque
|3 N Zwingle
|59
|Measured
|Linn
|Cedar Rapids
|58
|Measured
|Jones
|1 SSW Fairview
|58
|Measured
|Scott
|Davenport Municipality
|58
|Measured
|Benton
|1 SW Vinton
|53
|Measured
