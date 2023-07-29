Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms

Storms brought very strong winds to parts of eastern Iowa, with thousands of RAGBRAI riders in Coralville looking for more substantial shelter.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup was underway across eastern Iowa on Saturday after severe storms left scattered wind damage.

Wind gusts between 70 to 95 mph with the storms caused numerous reports of tree damage, with at least a few reports of damage to structures like outbuildings or sheds. No reports of injuries were received.

Around 4,400 electrical customers were listed without power among Alliant Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and various rural electric cooperatives as of 9:30 a.m. Crews were working to restore the remaining customers who were disconnected by the storms.

Submit your pictures of the storm or storm damage to YouNews

A couple of reports of brief tornadoes occurred near the Iowa Falls area, though officials with the National Weather Service had not announced plans to conduct a survey of any damage in the area. Large hail was also reported when storms initially developed, up to golf ball-sized in diameter.

Wind gust reports from around eastern Iowa on Friday night:

CountyLocationSpeed (mph)Type
JonesMartelle95Measured
Marshall4 E Albion93Measured
LinnHiawatha90Estimated
LinnMarion90Estimated
Linn2 SSW Midway82Measured
Linn3 NNE Cedar Rapids80Estimated
Marshall4 E Albion77Measured
LinnCedar Rapids75Measured
Linn3 E Cedar Rapids72Measured
CedarLowden71Measured
Buchanan1 WSW Independence70Measured
DelawareManchester70Estimated
LinnPalo70Estimated
Iowa4 SW Williamsburg70Estimated
LinnCedar Rapids Airport69Measured
Dubuque1 E Dubuque Regional Ar69Measured
LinnMarion66Measured
Linn2 WNW Marion65Estimated
Linn2 NNW Lisbon65Measured
Cedar2 NNW Bennett65Measured
DelawareRyan61Measured
BuchananJesup60Estimated
BentonAtkins60Estimated
Muscatine1 ESE Wilton60Estimated
Dubuque3 N Zwingle59Measured
LinnCedar Rapids58Measured
Jones1 SSW Fairview58Measured
ScottDavenport Municipality58Measured
Benton1 SW Vinton53Measured
Numerous damage and gust reports were relayed to the National Weather Service on Friday night, with speeds ranging from 60 to 95 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
People living in Five Seasons Manufactured Home Community received notice on Friday that window...
Cedar Rapids mobile home told to remove window AC units
The risk for severe weather on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Excessive heat to be swept away by severe storm chance

Latest News

Matthew Dee Buford III (Courtesy image)
Man sentenced to back-to-back life terms for 2020 killings of girlfriend and her friend in Waterloo home
Storms brought very strong winds to parts of eastern Iowa, with thousands of RAGBRAI riders in...
Storm with gusty winds strikes eastern Iowa, sending RAGBRAI riders to shelter
Numerous damage and gust reports were relayed to the National Weather Service on Friday night,...
Wind damage reports received in eastern Iowa
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives a recap of Friday night's storms in...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, July 29