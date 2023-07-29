Temperatures, humidity reduced for a more comfortable weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bit of relief is here after the last couple of day of excessive heat, and last night’s severe storms.

A much quieter day is expected, with mostly clear skies and temperatures that only reach the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will be somewhat lower today, but there will still be a touch of humidity around. A light northerly breeze will be helping to pull in drier air, with a more noticeable reduction in humidity by Sunday. That’s when highs will only reach the low to mid 80s for most.

Things should stay fairly decent for the start of the work week, with mid 80s highs likely. A slow warm-up looks likely toward the middle of the week, which comes with a chance for some showers or storms from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

The cold front with that period of active weather will send highs back toward the low 80s by the end of the 9-day forecast, with longer-range indications suggesting no clear signs of excessive heat making a return in the near future.

