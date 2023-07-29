Show You Care
Photo Gallery: Severe Weather Across Eastern Iowa

Viewer storm photos and videos from July, 28th, 2023
Small structure nearly destroyed during storms in SE Winthrop
Small structure nearly destroyed during storms in SE Winthrop(Zach Schwan)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A round of severe storms ripped through the TV9 viewing Friday evening, initially leaving thousands without power.

Our First Alert Storm Team was on air for several hours as damaging winds and heavy rains caused damage to powerlines, roads, trees.

Viewers sent TV9 photos and videos of the storms and damage on YouNews.

Marion city leaders say downed power lines and large tree debris were reported. Leaders are advising people to stay away from downed power lines, and assume they’re charged and dangerous.

The city says it will asses any further damage Saturday morning.

You can submit any photos and videos through YouNews.

