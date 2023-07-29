Show You Care
Over 300 kids participate in free baseball clinic at Veterans Memorial Stadium

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa kids got a free clinic with some of the best teachers they could ask for.

Professional baseball players coached kids as young as four at a free camp at Veterans Memorial Stadium, hosted by the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation.

Luis Gonzalez, Kyle Farnsworth, Brian Jordan and Luis Alicea were just some of the coaches.

The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation aims to grow baseball in underserved communities.

