Over 300 kids participate in free baseball clinic at Veterans Memorial Stadium
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa kids got a free clinic with some of the best teachers they could ask for.
Professional baseball players coached kids as young as four at a free camp at Veterans Memorial Stadium, hosted by the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation.
Luis Gonzalez, Kyle Farnsworth, Brian Jordan and Luis Alicea were just some of the coaches.
The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation aims to grow baseball in underserved communities.
