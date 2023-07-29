Organizers give update on RAGBRAI as riders take shelter during storms

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI riders on Day 6 of the annual bike ride spent some time sheltering Friday evening, as storms hit the overnight stop of Coralville.

TV9 talked with Nick Pfeiffer with Think Iowa City about guidance for RAGBRAI riders Friday night and Saturday morning.

Pfeiffer said as of around 10pm, there were no reports of anyone injured on the grounds. People gathered inside City Hall to shelter from the storm, and watched the RAGBRAI documentary.

Pfeiffer says once an all clear arrives to leave shelters, riders are instructed to make sure they have all their belongings with them. He says if anyone is uncomfortable with sleeping outside tonight, they are welcome to go to Northwest Junior High, Coralville Central Elementary, and Kirkwood Elementary for the night. Pfeiffer said if needed, they would also let people stay overnight in the Coralville Rec Center and Coralville City Hall.

Pfeiffer says if riders are missing any personal items as they head out Saturday morning, check the Coralville Recreation Center. That’s where they will be bringing any items that are found, if they cannot find the owner.

You can find updates for RAGBRAI here.

Watch TV9′s full interview with Pfeiffer below.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, July 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.