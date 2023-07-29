Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Organizers give update on RAGBRAI as riders take shelter during storms

Cyclists make their way on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register's annual...
Cyclists make their way on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register's annual bike ride across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, near Scranton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI riders on Day 6 of the annual bike ride spent some time sheltering Friday evening, as storms hit the overnight stop of Coralville.

TV9 talked with Nick Pfeiffer with Think Iowa City about guidance for RAGBRAI riders Friday night and Saturday morning.

Pfeiffer said as of around 10pm, there were no reports of anyone injured on the grounds. People gathered inside City Hall to shelter from the storm, and watched the RAGBRAI documentary.

Pfeiffer says once an all clear arrives to leave shelters, riders are instructed to make sure they have all their belongings with them. He says if anyone is uncomfortable with sleeping outside tonight, they are welcome to go to Northwest Junior High, Coralville Central Elementary, and Kirkwood Elementary for the night. Pfeiffer said if needed, they would also let people stay overnight in the Coralville Rec Center and Coralville City Hall.

Pfeiffer says if riders are missing any personal items as they head out Saturday morning, check the Coralville Recreation Center. That’s where they will be bringing any items that are found, if they cannot find the owner.

You can find updates for RAGBRAI here.

Watch TV9′s full interview with Pfeiffer below.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Friday, July 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Caydence Jane Robert
Amber Alert canceled: Caydence Jane Roberts
Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI

Latest News

California RAGBRAI participant finds out she's going to be a mother during the day six ride
RAGBRAI participant finds out she's going to be a mother during the day six ride
Firefighters put out fire at complex in Vinton
Viewer Kevin Morris sent this picture as firefighters put out flames at a complex on Friday,...
Firefighters put out fire at complex in Vinton
Cyclists are getting ready to head to eastern Iowa in Day 5 of RAGBRAI.
Friday in Coralville on RAGBRAI L