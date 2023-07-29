Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man sentenced to back-to-back life terms for 2020 killings of girlfriend and her friend in Waterloo home

Matthew Dee Buford III (Courtesy image)
Matthew Dee Buford III (Courtesy image)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to back-to-back life sentences for fatally shooting his girlfriend and her friend a few years ago.

Matthew Dee Buford III offered no explanation for the February 2020 double homicide at Thursday’s sentencing hearing, despite pleas for answers from the families of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Tamica Allison, and the second victim, 41-year-old Andrea Anderson, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

“If you had any ounce of human decency left, I would just ask you, let us know why,” said Anderson’s son, Mohammed Calhoun.

Prosecutors offered little in the way of motive at last month’s trial. It ended with jurors finding Buford guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and flight to avoid prosecution.

Authorities said the three had been drinking at Buford and Allison’s home. Allison’s teenage daughter testified that she was in her bedroom upstairs when she heard her mother say, “What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared.”

Two gunshots followed, and when the daughter went downstairs she saw the two bodies on the floor and Buford holding a gun. Buford dropped off the daughter and her younger brother at other homes, and then left the state.

He surrendered a few days later in Peoria, Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
People living in Five Seasons Manufactured Home Community received notice on Friday that window...
Cedar Rapids mobile home told to remove window AC units
The risk for severe weather on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Excessive heat to be swept away by severe storm chance

Latest News

A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms
Storms brought very strong winds to parts of eastern Iowa, with thousands of RAGBRAI riders in...
Storm with gusty winds strikes eastern Iowa, sending RAGBRAI riders to shelter
Numerous damage and gust reports were relayed to the National Weather Service on Friday night,...
Wind damage reports received in eastern Iowa
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives a recap of Friday night's storms in...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, July 29