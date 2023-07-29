Kyle Moeder to honor his late father Tony at celebrity softball game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Kyle Moeder got the call inviting him to play in the Rise 2 Greatness celebrity softball game, it stopped him in his tracks.

“I was kind of in awe. Got emotional,” he said. “Just super honored that they thought of me.”

The Xavier graduate and Mount Mercy standout is emotional because he’ll be playing in honor of his late father Tony, who died in April after a six year battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Moeder will take the field with other athletes and celebrities at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“We go back, way back to the T-ball days,” Kyle said. “We’d go hit in the cages. Whenever I wanted to hit, whenever I wanted to play catch, he was the first one there.”

Tony played at old Veterans Stadium for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. He played first base on the 1994 Midwest League Championship.

In fact, Kyle wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for the Kernels.

“He ended up meeting my mom here in Cedar Rapids,” Kyle said. “That’s kinda how we got our family started.”

Kyle will play at his father’s old stomping grounds on Saturday, but instead of against Midwest league opponents, it’ll be athletes and celebrities. Some of them include Willie Ray Fairley, Kate Martin, Hannah Stuelke, Pat Mahomes Sr. and luis Gonzalez.

The game raises money for the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation, aiming to support undeserved communities through athletics and education.

“It’s just rewarding,” Kyle said. “I was very very fortunate enough to grow up where I could play in leagues and just have everything right in front of me. I know not every kid gets that opportunity.”

“I wish that every kid would get the opportunity that I got to play baseball at the capacity that I got to.”

Kyle’s just paying it forward. He said through six years of seeing his father fight FTD, their family always had support, financially and emotionally, from the Cedar Rapids community that Tony first met on the field.

“I just quite frankly don’t know where we would be as a family without this community rallying around us.”

