Iowa’s Stuelke to participate in Rise 2 Greatness celebrity softball game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Washington standout Hannah Stuelke is a force on the basketball court, but Saturday evening the Iowa women’s basketball sophomore will be taking a swing on the diamond.

The forward is taking part in the second annual Rise 2 Greatness Foundation’s celebrity softball game. The event is taking place at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Stuelke said she did all she could to prepare for the event.

“No, I have not played softball. Kate [Martin] and I went and hit the other day. My forearms are sore, I’ve got blisters, so I’m looking forward to it,” Stuelke said. “I don’t know if my friends are going to be there, but I kind of hope not because I might just whiff it, but my parents will be there . I think it will be a lot of fun,” she added.

Gates open at 6 P.M. and the game begins at 7 P.M.

All proceeds benefit the Jerry Ford Grow the Game Fund to provide a free citywide kids baseball league in Cedar Rapids.

