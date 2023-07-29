Friday in Coralville on RAGBRAI L

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - While thousands of riders made their way on Friday to Coralville as part of RAGBRAI L, food vendors were spending their day getting ready to feed them.

Chad’s Pizza has traveled with the riders, but says turnout has been a little disappointing as they’re serving hot food on hot days. The owner says it hasn’t put a stop to good experiences.

“Meeting new people and expanding our brand,” said Alex Funke, the Chief Pizza Officer at Chad’s Pizza. “There’s a lot of people that come out and are like, ‘Oh, Chad’s Pizza I’ve heard of that before!’ Being in three different towns - Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, and Dyersville - people have had many different experiences over the years and they’re really happy to see us when they find us.”

Other food vendors said they saw some success in the heat. Moo Moo’s ice cream says this is their first year along the route, and they wanted to help riders cool off while they got to know them.

“That’s the whole culture and community of RABGBRAI, it’s the people you meet,” said Trevor McLaughlin, the owner of Moo Moo’s Ice Cream Truck. “People from all walks of life and from all areas of the country and the world.”

Cyclists were excited to take part in RAGBRAI despite the heat.

Michael Shaw from Wisconsin said the heat was bad, but he also had to deal with a broken bike while on RAGBRAI this year. He’s been doing the ride for 17 years and he loves seeing the generosity of others along the way.

