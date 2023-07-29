Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Firefighters put out fire at complex in Vinton

Viewer Kevin Morris sent this picture as firefighters put out flames at a complex on Friday,...
Viewer Kevin Morris sent this picture as firefighters put out flames at a complex on Friday, July 28, 2023.(Viewer: Kevin Morris)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded before 10 p.m. Friday to put out flames from a fire at a complex.

Viewers reached out to TV9, sharing pictures and video of firefighters at work on 3rd Street. They also told TV9 firefighters had to evacuate people from inside the building.

Videos show flames coming from the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Stay with TV9 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Caydence Jane Robert
Amber Alert canceled: Caydence Jane Roberts
Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI

Latest News

California RAGBRAI participant finds out she's going to be a mother during the day six ride
RAGBRAI participant finds out she's going to be a mother during the day six ride
Firefighters put out fire at complex in Vinton
Cyclists make their way on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register's annual...
Organizers give update on RAGBRAI as riders take shelter during storms
Cyclists are getting ready to head to eastern Iowa in Day 5 of RAGBRAI.
Friday in Coralville on RAGBRAI L