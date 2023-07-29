Show You Care
As farm fields dry up, farmers go back to drawing board to feed cattle

By Grace Vance
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest drought monitor shows conditions are not improving in eastern Iowa, with much of the region in a moderate drought.

But for farmers, the land is getting dry, meaning grass for animals isn’t growing, and they might have to turn to feeding cattle hay months earlier than they usually do.

And right now there’s a hay shortage.

Steve Swenka owns Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin. He says a lack of rain has left him about 100 hay bales short of his normal supply.

“We normally turn our cows out to pasture around the first of May and back at that time, we knew that the grass was way shorter than normal,” said Swenka.

Between the heat and drought, Swenka says he keeps hoping more rain will come.

“I keep looking at the forecast and in a week’s worth of hundred degree weather with no rain things are gonna start changing pretty fast.”

