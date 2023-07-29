Cleanup begins after severe storms cause damage, forces RAGBRAI riders to take shelter Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, people all around Eastern Iowa were cleaning up debris from Friday’s storm that left thousands without power.

Andrew Balek of Marion had his chainsaw out just after 7:00 AM to cut a tree that fell on his house and his car. He said it was the first time since the 2020 derecho that he needed it.

“I didn’t notice all that much damage,” he said.

Once he was done trimming up his tree, he moved on to help his neighbor.

“After the derecho, we all came together and went house to house and cleaned everybody’s stuff up,” said Balek.

The city of Marion spent the morning assessing the damage. It’s asking residents to cut tree limbs and branches and place them in the right-of-way so crews can pick up debris starting Monday.

Before RAGBRAI riders took off on the final ride of the week, many sought shelters from the rain at Coralville City Hall like Rich Tokheim.

“I was just getting ready to order ice cream, a guy came around and said 70 MPH winds were going to hit in 15 minutes so I thought I better hold off on the ice cream,” he said.

Coralville RAGBRAI Community leaders said people who might be missing belongings should contact the Coralville Rec. Center. Rider Sarah Lanners said this was all part of the week.

“We put it all in a waterproof bag,” said Lanners. “This is RAGBRAI you have to be ready for everything.”

Coralville Fire Chief Orey Schwitzer said they responded to two reports of people involved with RAGBRAI with minor injuries following the storm.

