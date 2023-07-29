City of Cedar Rapids gives guidance on debris removal following Friday’s storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is asking people to report trees blocking any city right of way, sidewalks, or streets following Friday’s storm.

City leaders said it’s the responsibility of the residents to remove debris from private property.

Those requiring assistance should stack the debris in the city’s right-of-way or within 10 feet of the street in front of their house if they don’t have a sidewalk. The city asked people to report the location of the debris requiring pickup by calling the city: (319)286-5747, CityofCR.com/MyCR.

The city of Cedar Rapids’ Solid Waste and Recycling division accepts yard waste collection as normal in YARDY carts. Small residential loads can also be taken to the Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Marion location.

