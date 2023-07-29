Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
People living in Five Seasons Manufactured Home Community received notice on Friday that window...
Cedar Rapids mobile home told to remove window AC units
The risk for severe weather on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Excessive heat to be swept away by severe storm chance

Latest News

The owner of a dog rescue is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable...
30 dead dogs found at Ohio animal rescue
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner