Around 2,000 in Cedar Rapids still without power after storms Friday night

A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe storms with gusty winds moved through eastern Iowa, causing reports of wind damage.(YouNews Submission/Ryley McIntyre)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Saturday afternoon, Alliant Energy says it is working to restore power to about 2,400 customers across Iowa after severe storms Friday night.

They say the majority of their customers without power are in the Cedar Rapids area. As of 4pm Saturday, they say about 2,000 people in Cedar Rapids were without power. They say they expect to restore power to most by the end of the day - but say they will work through the night if needed.

Alliant customers can report outages here.

Cleanup was underway across eastern Iowa on Saturday after severe storms left scattered wind damage.

Wind gusts between 70 to 95 mph with the storms caused numerous reports of tree damage, with at least a few reports of damage to structures like outbuildings or sheds. No reports of injuries were received.

