Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Suspected bank burglar falls from ceiling into bin in front of police

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers.
By WEWS staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, Ohio (WEWS) - A would-be bank robber in Ohio is “in the can” in more ways than one.

Officers responded to an alarm at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, early Thursday.

Police heard noises coming from the roof over the bank’s drive-thru.

Moments later, a man dropped from the roof and straight into a blue recycling can positioned under the roof access door.

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers. (WEWS, HURON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

The 27-year-old suspect was quickly arrested while still in the can.

He is now being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police locate missing Hiawatha man
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs...
Officials remove 39 dogs from Tipton facility; inspection reports find it non-compliant

Latest News

The deputy was able to grab the puppy’s leg with a catch pole and pull it out to safety.
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy that was stuck in culvert
The deputy was able to grab the puppy’s leg with a catch pole and pull it out to safety.
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy
A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
Burglar falls through ceiling into recycling bin
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner