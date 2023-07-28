Show You Care
State investigators looking into officer-involved shooting in Bloomfield

By KCCI
Jul. 28, 2023
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) - The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an incident in which a Bloomfield police officer shot someone during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

KCCI reports, the officer pulled over an erratic driver at about 9:30 p.m., but during the investigation someone else showed up.

The officer fired a shot, hitting one of the people there. That person is in the hospital getting treatment.

The officer was also injured, but is expected to be ok.

No additional information has been released in this case. Police have not identified anyone involved.

The police officer involved has been placed on leave, pending the Iowa DCI’s investigation.

