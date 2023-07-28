Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.(Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Caydence Jane Robert
Amber Alert canceled: Caydence Jane Roberts
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Police in Burlington are asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Caydence Roberts.
Missing 14-year-old found alive in Burlington

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax case
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
Authorities said a woman died and six other people were hospitalized.
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
An Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. She appeared 4 years later in Montana.