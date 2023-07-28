It only takes minutes for heat inside of a car to become deadly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hot weather can be dangerous for children inside vehicles. And with heat indexes over 100 degrees this week, the National Safety Council has warned that 14 children have already died from heatstroke in vehicles this year.

Within 10 minutes in a car, the inside temperature can heat up 20 degrees and become deadly.

Hiawatha Fire Department Lieutenant Lucas Roose says a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. He just wants people to practice caution and check the backseat before walking away.

”It’s hopefully just a reminder, check your cars. Make sure you don’t leave any children or animals inside the car...If you carry a backpack or briefcase, put it in the backseat with your kid. So when you get out of the backseat to grab it. Regardless if the kid’s there you’ll be able to look and see.”

Lieutenant Roose says if you see a child or pet left in a car on a hot day - call 911 immediately.

