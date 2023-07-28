Green Square Meals opens doors early to provide a place for people to cool off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the heat index climbs over 100 this week, some nonprofits are making sure to open their doors early so everyone has a chance to beat the heat.

The number of people without housing has more than tripled since 2019. That’s according to the Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit Waypoint Services. Other people also don’t have ways to cool off.

On Thursday, the doors to Green Square Meals were left open as they prepared a chilled egg salad sandwich for dinner. It was allowing people like Renaie Bailey of Marion to get out of her hot home for a while.

“The building does not have central air, and the building doesn’t supply air conditioning,” said Bailey.

Normally, the doors to Green Square Meals wouldn’t open until 4:00 pm, just before dinner was served. Bailey said that wouldn’t have worked for her as the heat aggravated her asthma.

“It makes it hard to breathe because it’s so heavy,” she said.

Manager Jill Hemann said she made the decision Tuesday after seeing the heat index would be in the hundreds for several days.

“We try to do this when the average heat index is high,” said Hemann. “I try to do this every year so that people have another option.”

People have several places to go during the day. She said opening early is another way to help ensure everyone has a place to go. According to Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital, four people were treated for heat-related illnesses in the last 48 hours.

“I have to take care of my people,” said Hemann.

Hemann said few people stopped by, but she wanted to make sure everyone had options if they needed it. People like Bailey.

“We didn’t have anywhere to go,” she said.

