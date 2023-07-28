Excessive heat persists, with strong to severe storm chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the heat wave is expected to break soon, we’re still in line for one more day of potentially dangerous heat index values.

That’s as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s after any morning clouds or scattered storms clear out. This goes hand-in-hand with very sticky dew points in the 70s, pushing heat indices into the 100 to 110 degree range once again.

The best bet today is just to limit outdoor activities if you can, especially strenuous ones like work or exercise. If you cannot, then you should take frequent breaks in a cooler, air conditioned place. Loose-fitting and light-colored clothing is a good idea, which gives your body a little room to breathe. Drink water, avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages during this time.

Don’t forget to check the backseat before getting out of your car. It only takes minutes for the interior of a car to get deadly hot for people or pets; don’t leave them inside for any length of time while conditions are this hot.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the latter of which is a life-threatening situation:

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

The aforementioned cold front will push through the state slowly today, giving us a shot at some showers and storms. The most likely time for this round would be from the afternoon into the early overnight hours, spreading generally from north to south. There is a risk for some severe weather with these storms, so you’ll need to stay weather aware during this time frame. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats.

If a warning is issued for area, seek shelter indoors away from windows and exterior walls on the lowest floor of your home.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

Temperatures will be cooler, but not exactly cool, by the weekend, with highs limited to the mid to upper 80s. Expect them to stay generally in this range for much of the rest of the 9-day forecast.

Chances for additional rainfall after tonight are fairly limited, with only a slight chance for storms included in Monday’s forecast.

