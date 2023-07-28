Excessive heat to be swept away by severe storm chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is on the way, bringing relief from the heat but also the potential for some intense thunderstorms.

Expect heat index readings to stay in the range of 100 to 110 for much of the area throughout the afternoon and into the first half of the evening. Heat alerts are in effect for all of us; the bottom line is that you should treat the heat seriously and take precautions to avoid any sort of health problems. This includes generally avoiding strenuous outdoor activities or extended time spent in the heat. If you cannot avoid that, then make sure to drink plenty of water (avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks), wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space.

The cold front will be the zone where storm development becomes possible later this afternoon and especially into the evening. The earliest when storms may form appears to be between about 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., with the chance getting increasingly likely from there out. Initially, storms may be more isolated or scattered, and carry the risk for large hail. Some of the hail could be rather large, exceeding 2″ in diameter at times.

Storms may then organize into clusters or lines, which would lead to an increased risk of damaging winds. More than one line of storms could form and move across parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area between now and Saturday morning.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

Please stay weather aware later this afternoon into tonight, especially if you have plans that take you away from home. If a storm threatens your area, seek shelter indoors until it passes. In the case of a warning, then take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows. The lowest floor of your home, away from exterior walls is also a good idea. Consider parking your vehicle in a covered area like a garage to protect it from hailstones today. Similarly, consider charging your phone this afternoon in case you need it later on during storms.

Fortunately, the other effect of the front will be to send temperatures back toward a range that isn’t so dangerous. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most this weekend, with humidity levels also decreasing toward much more tolerable levels.

Similar temperatures are expected next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. Only one other chance for showers and storms exists on our 9-day forecast, and it’s a slim one on Monday.

