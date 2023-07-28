Show You Care
Dubuque County Conservation denies proposal to allow ATVs, UTVs on Heritage Trail

The Dubuque County Conservation board voted unanimously to deny a proposal to allow ATV's and UTV's on part of Heritage Trail.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Conservation board voted unanimously to deny a proposal to allow ATV’s and UTV’s on part of Heritage Trail, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Wayne Kenniker, a member of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, put forward the proposal to make it more accessible to people with disabilities.

The pilot program would have opened up the trail from Dyersville to Durango on Sundays.

Board members on Thursday pointed to the large opposition to the plan on Kenniker’s website.

They also addressed concerns about safety and possible damage to the trail.

After the meeting, Kenniker said he likely won’t push it.

