Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front will bring some relief from the extreme heat and very humid air, but also brings strong storms along with it.

Look for excessive heat and high humidity to continue with heat indexes in the 100s through at least this evening. The high heat and humid air will fuel strong storms as they move into eastern Iowa along a cold front. Look for storms to become more likely though the evening. Initially, storms may be more isolated or scattered, and carry the risk for large hail. Some of the hail could be rather large, exceeding 2″ in diameter at times. As the storms organize, the threat will turn more toward damaging winds.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large portion of the TV9 viewing area through midnight. Stay weather aware as more than one line of storms could form and move across parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area between now and Saturday morning. Please stay weather aware later this afternoon into tonight, especially if you have plans that take you away from home or safe shelter.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

If a storm threatens your area, seek shelter indoors until it passes. In the case of a warning, then take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows. The lowest floor of your home, away from exterior walls is also a good idea. Consider parking your vehicle in a covered area like a garage to protect it from hailstones tonight. Similarly, consider charging your phone this afternoon in case you need it later on during storms.

Check back on KCRG-TV9 and KCRG.com for more information, as well. Get the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather app on your smart devices, and turn on alerts as one of your multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes. (KCRG)

Behind the cold front, look for cooler air to move in. Highs will still be above average but should return to the mid to upper 80s for the weekend and humidity backs off to. Next week begins similar with a slow warming trend throughout the week. There are a few small chances for showers and storms but these appear quite small and won’t offer much for meaningful precipitation at this point.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.