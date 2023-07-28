Show You Care
Coralville businesses prepare for RAGBRAI

By Abigail Kurten
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville businesses are buzzing with activity as they prepare for RAGBRAI riders to arrive Friday. As many as 40,000 people are expected to pass through the city - many camping just outside the Coralville Recreational Center.

“I think I’m most looking forward to welcoming all of the RAGBRAI riders into town as they come in, so they can see our great community,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Sherri Proud.

Live music, arts and crafts, and bouncy houses are just a few of the activities available to riders. In addition, the aquatic center and air-conditioned gym will be open to help them cool off.

Since the route was announced in January, Proud has worked with a group of about sixty to set up the main campground at S-T Morrison Park. And just a few minutes away, the New Pioneer food co-op is stockpiling all the groceries riders need for their journey.

“We have sales on snack bars, energy bars, electrolyte pouches, beef jerkies, beef sticks - things that riders can come in and just grab and go,” said New Pioneer Food Co-Op Assistant Store Manager Tim Skinner. Along with snacks, phone charging stations will be available for riders in their dining room. And for riders needing some maintenance on their bikes, the Iowa City Bike Library will be on-site to help perform repairs in the early evening.

Most importantly, both facilities are eager to help riders experience Coralville.

“Having RAGBRAI have their stop across the street from us... we’re doing the best to prepare ourselves for it, but we’re also excited at the same time,” said Skinner.

