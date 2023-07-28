Cedar Valley Habitat For Humanity breaks ground on newest faith build

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity is working to address housing shortages in eastern Iowa with their latest build in Marion.

A significant portion of funding for the roughly $200,000 build comes from a grant from American Rescue Plan, which will not only pay for this house but five others in the area.

Organizers say with rising costs, these houses help make it easier for people to own a home, especially with costs on the rise.

“It’s really hard for people that are maybe a lower to median income to be able to afford a new home, so that’s what Habitat is able to do, where we’re able to work with those families or individuals to get them into an affordable house,” Executive Director Brittany Scanlon said.

Scanlon says the house is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This is Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity’s first home in Marion since 2018.

