Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec seeks input on new dog park design

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city looked for input at a meeting for a new dog park it’s building on the site of the old Jones Park Golf Course

People talked with members of the parks and rec department and city about their thoughts on the design of the park.

So far there are two concepts on how the 10-acre park could look - one would give more space for large dogs.

Staff says public input is very valuable to figuring out what people want in the new space.

The Director of Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec said “We also heard a lot about a pavilion for the dog parties for dog birthday parties there will be a space there as well as a training space as well.”

If you missed the meeting but would like to voice your thoughts officials encourage you to fill out this survey.

