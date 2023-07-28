Cedar Rapids mobile home told to remove window AC units

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People living in Five Seasons Manufactured Home Community received notice on Friday that window AC units need to be removed. But some people say that no air conditioning in this heat can be dangerous to their health.

The woman KCRG spoke with asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. She said on Friday, notice was sent out by the community manager to remove AC units, amongst other items not allowed in their lease.

“So telling me I have to take them out when I have a small child and animals that live in my home- I’m not going to do that,” she said.

Her mobile home does not have central AC. Even with two window AC units, temperatures in her home still reached 88 degrees during the hot weather we’re seeing.

She said after getting the notification, she struggled to contact her community manager.

”I literally got the message as I was pulling into the court and stopped at the office and the manager was leaving. They locked the office. According to their hours, it says they’re open until like 5 or 6. This was 3 in the afternoon. And the phone- you never get an answer,” she said.

She was told this was a decision made by the company that owns the park, ‘Yes! Communities’ based out of Denver Colorado. Part of the fear of losing her AC comes from health concerns for family members.

“My husband has heat sensitivities. If he gets too hot, he could go into seizures, and it can really harm him,” she said.

She owns her trailer, but rents the lot. She says it’s one of the cheaper rent options for people with mobile homes... and she’s not sure if a lease violation would mean being forced out or not.

“I’ve been looking into other places and even to get something smaller and something that would still work for my family, it’s almost double my current rent and I’m barely making it as it is. So, to feel like I’m going to be forced out of my home soon is terrifying,” she said.

The renter says once she was able to contact managers, they told her those window A-C units need to be removed by *next* summer... when the heat will return.

The office of the park declined to comment.

We reached out to ‘Yes! Communities’ but have yet to hear back.

