Ashley Joens signs second seven-day contract with Las Vegas Aces

The Iowa State and City High graduate’s professional dreams are still very much alive and well.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State and City High graduate’s professional dreams are still very much alive and well.

The Las Vegas Aces announced Thursday they signed Ashley Joens to a second seven-day emergency hardship contract.

Joens, a two-time All-American and 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, has played in just one game for the Aces after being drafted by the Dallas Wings.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

