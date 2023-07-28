Ashley Joens signs second seven-day contract with Las Vegas Aces

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State and City High graduate’s professional dreams are still very much alive and well.

The Las Vegas Aces announced Thursday they signed Ashley Joens to a second seven-day emergency hardship contract.

Joens, a two-time All-American and 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, has played in just one game for the Aces after being drafted by the Dallas Wings.

