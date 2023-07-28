Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Jane Robert(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Burlington say the Amber Alert for Caydence Roberts has been canceled.

The 14-year-old was reportedly found alive in Burlington on Friday.

In an update on the police department’s Facebook page, police thanked the public for assistance in the search and investigation.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this Amber Alert are still under investigation,” police wrote in the post. “No further information will be released at this time.”

Officials issued the Amber Alert on Thursday, citing a possible abduction.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Caydence Jane Robert
Amber Alert: Caydence Jane Roberts
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Police in Burlington are asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Caydence Roberts.
Burlington police searching for missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Tim McGraw to bring ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ to Des Moines in 2024
You may be looking to spruce up your yard, and you can benefit pollinators in the process.
Master Gardener how to help pollinators help you
A ceremony on Friday will mark the start of Lindale Mall going under new ownership in Cedar...
New Lindale Mall ownership to hold ribbon cutting ceremony Friday
The Dubuque County Conservation board voted unanimously to deny a proposal to allow ATV's and...
Dubuque County Conservation denies proposal to allow ATVs, UTVs on Heritage Trail