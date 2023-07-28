Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

13-year-old mauled by pit bulls at home, seriously injured

Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was attacked by at least two pit bulls Thursday. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - A teenager is being treated for serious injuries he suffered during a vicious dog attack Thursday.

Police say the 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least two pit bulls.

The teen is expected to survive, but he had to be airlifted due to his injuries.

One of the responding deputies said the bites were some of the worst wounds he’s seen.

One by one, six pit bulls were removed from the home.

The Bexar County Sheriffs Office responding to the scene because the dogs attacked a boy who lives there.

The boy’s grandparent called 911.

“He heard the young boy screaming. He came into the room and saw at least one possibly, all six of these pit bulls piled up on the young boy, attacking him,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff said the family owns all six dogs. They raised them and wanted to sell them.

At this point, it’s unclear why the dogs attacked the boy.

Salazar tipped his hat to the deputy that responded to this house, saying he happens to be one of only fully trained paramedics that they have. He said he believes quick thinking and that training gave the victim in this case a fighting chance.

“He had some specialized gear with him,” he said. “He was able to administer aid, but he actually told us that the bites he had seen were probably some of the worst wounds he’s seen on a person.”

The responding deputy said he counted at least 50 puncture wounds on the teen’s body, Salazar said.

The boy was airlifted to university hospital and is expected to survive.

As for the dogs, the sheriff said, “Two of the dogs were owner-surrendered, and then the other four were taken as part of a 10-day quarantine period. We’ll see what ends up happening with those dogs, but I’m fully expecting that the other two will most likely be euthanized.”

The sheriff said it’s too early to tell if the parents will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Cedar Rapids car accident
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Caydence Jane Robert
Amber Alert: Caydence Jane Roberts
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Police in Burlington are asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Caydence Roberts.
Burlington police searching for missing 14-year-old

Latest News

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
GRAPHIC WARNING: A court hears tapes and see videos during the sentencing hearing. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Disturbing videos, texts shown during Michigan school shooter hearing