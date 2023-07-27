Show You Care
WAGNER TAILS: Abby and Kimbo

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS AND DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Abby is on two journeys while living at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. One is finding her forever family, and the other is losing weight.

This eight-year-old isn’t a fan of exercise. When she’s over it, she goes straight back to her kennel for a rest. While working out isn’t at the top of her to do list, getting belly rubs is.

Abby is looking for a home where she is the only pet, and much to her disappointment, where she can continue to get regular exercise. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

Kimbo loves being outside and letting his energy out. He is available for adoption at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.

This three-year-old arrived at the shelter in October. Staff members at DRHS say Kimbo learns quickly, especially if treats are involved.

Because he is a high energy dog, he needs a home where he’ll get plenty of walks and playtime. He especially loves fetch.

Kimbo would do best in a home with older children because he sometimes forgets his size. If you need another reason to adopt Kimbo, a portion of his adoption fee is sponsored. Click HERE for adoption information. You can call 563.582.6766 or email.

