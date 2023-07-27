Show You Care
Vinton youth center opens cooling area for residents

For the next three days, Blessed Hope Community Church’s teen center ‘The Well’ will be open from one to nine in the evening for anyone wanting to cool off.
The Well will be open through Saturday from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It’s free and available to anyone needing relief from the heat.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - When more people in Vinton started calling 911 because of the heat, the city took action.

“People that are in no air conditioning environments, just needed someplace safe to go.” said Vinton City Administrator Chris Ward. Abundant Life Ministries co-founder Victoria Fink worked with law enforcement, Foundation Two, and the city to find a facility.

“I work with so many people in Vinton that are limited income. I know they don’t have air conditioning. And if they do, it puts a great strain on their budget,” said Fink.

Fink reached out to Blessed Hope Community Church - it has a youth center centrally located in downtown Vinton and typically sits empty during the summer. Also known as “The Well,” the air-conditioned center has seating, bathrooms, cool water, and lots of games to keep visitors entertained.

As for Fink, she hopes to continue the service as needed to reduce stress on Vinton residents.

“I know how uncomfortable it is... not the physical health only but the emotional health of just being in such extreme heat.” said Fink.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

