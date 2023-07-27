Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa homecoming to feature alum Justin Adams

University of Northern Iowa alum and country music entertainer Justin Adams will perform at the...
University of Northern Iowa alum and country music entertainer Justin Adams will perform at the 2023 Homecoming bash, the university announced Thursday.(University of Northern Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa alum and country music entertainer Justin Adams will perform at the 2023 Homecoming bash, the university announced Thursday.

The free concert on Oct. 20 will start at 7 p.m. on the Commons Plaza on central campus.

Adams, a former UNI football player, has shared the stage with country music stars like Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and the Eli Young Band.

For more information, click here.

