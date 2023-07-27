Univ. of Northern Iowa homecoming to feature alum Justin Adams

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Northern Iowa alum and country music entertainer Justin Adams will perform at the 2023 Homecoming bash, the university announced Thursday.

The free concert on Oct. 20 will start at 7 p.m. on the Commons Plaza on central campus.

Adams, a former UNI football player, has shared the stage with country music stars like Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and the Eli Young Band.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.