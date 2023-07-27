Show You Care
Sandwich shop employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

The owner of the Jimmy John’s store said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.
By Lenah Allen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Two Georgia Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after a video that shows them spitting in food, WALB reports.

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard are also employees at the Jimmy John’s in Tifton, Georgia, and told WALB that they were coming into work the day that the video was taken.

They say that they asked their co-workers to make them a sandwich before their shift and that is when the video was recorded, but they did not find out what happened until weeks later.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips said. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

They say the girls’ actions stemmed from an unspoken drama between the group of friends.

“I was actually very, very disgusted,” Blanchard said. “I just never thought I’d see the day that she would do something that nasty.”

John Taylor, the owner of the Jimmy John’s, said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect whatsoever on our staff,” Taylor said.

He said he assured all of his customers that something like this will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

