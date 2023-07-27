Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022

FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.(Pexels via MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One person died from a firearm-related injury every 11 minutes in the U.S. last year, more than 48,000 people total, according to a report by John Hopkins University.

A drop in firearm homicides helped drive that number down from 2021, but the total did not decrease as much as it should have. The reason is that gun-related suicides are up to a new record high.

For the first time, the rate of gun suicides among Black adolescents 10 to 19 years old surpassed that of white children.

According to John Hopkins University, guns continue to be responsible for most deaths among American teens for the fifth year in a row.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police locate missing Hiawatha man
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs...
Officials remove 39 dogs from Tipton facility; inspection reports find it non-compliant
On Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School Board terminated the contract of the Dubuque...
Dubuque Schools terminate teacher following racial slur incident

Latest News

Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Fort Dodge man pleads guilty in baby’s death; sentencing date set
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record