One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators say a man that died at the scene of a crash in Cedar Rapids early Thursday morning did not die as a result of the crash.

Police said it happened when one vehicle rear-ended another near the intersection of Wiley Boulevard and 22nd Avenue Southwest at around 5:37 a.m.

The man that died at the scene was the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle. The people in the vehicle that was rear-ended had minor injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

