One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators say a man that died at the scene of a crash in Cedar Rapids early Thursday morning did not die as a result of the crash.
Police said it happened when one vehicle rear-ended another near the intersection of Wiley Boulevard and 22nd Avenue Southwest at around 5:37 a.m.
The man that died at the scene was the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the other vehicle. The people in the vehicle that was rear-ended had minor injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
