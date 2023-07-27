Iowa soldier charged with posting sexually explicit material of a minor online

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old man from Dubuque County has been arrested after posting sexually explicit videos and photos of a victim under the age of 18 at the time.

Officials say that in July 2022, a 20-year-old woman came forward and told them that she had been informed that there were “numerous nude photographs and sexually explicit videos of her” posted on a website. She informed officials that those images of her were taken when she was under 18. She stated that the images were taken consensually with an ex-boyfriend at the time, but that she did not consent to him sharing the pictures with anyone or posting them anywhere.

Investigators found the images in question and an email address linked to the account that posted them. The email was confirmed to be an email registered to the ex-boyfriend in question - Brandon Armstrong of Asbury.

Armstrong confirmed with authorities that he had been in a relationship with the victim several years before, but claimed that he deleted the images years ago.

Further investigation of IP addresses associated with the account showed that the material was posted in Iowa, Texas, and California - all locations the U.S. Army reports Armstrong having been stationed at.

Armstrong was arrested and charged with:

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Promote Film

Harassment - 1st degree

