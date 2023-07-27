Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa soldier charged with posting sexually explicit material of a minor online

A 21-year-old man from Dubuque County has been arrested after posing sexually explicit videos...
A 21-year-old man from Dubuque County has been arrested after posing sexually explicit videos and photos of a victim under the age of 18 at the time.(Phil Anderson)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old man from Dubuque County has been arrested after posting sexually explicit videos and photos of a victim under the age of 18 at the time.

Officials say that in July 2022, a 20-year-old woman came forward and told them that she had been informed that there were “numerous nude photographs and sexually explicit videos of her” posted on a website. She informed officials that those images of her were taken when she was under 18. She stated that the images were taken consensually with an ex-boyfriend at the time, but that she did not consent to him sharing the pictures with anyone or posting them anywhere.

Investigators found the images in question and an email address linked to the account that posted them. The email was confirmed to be an email registered to the ex-boyfriend in question - Brandon Armstrong of Asbury.

Armstrong confirmed with authorities that he had been in a relationship with the victim several years before, but claimed that he deleted the images years ago.

Further investigation of IP addresses associated with the account showed that the material was posted in Iowa, Texas, and California - all locations the U.S. Army reports Armstrong having been stationed at.

Armstrong was arrested and charged with:

  • Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Promote Film
  • Harassment - 1st degree

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Police said 42-year-old Brian Robert Stamp was last seen near his Hiawatha home on July 21.
Police locate missing Hiawatha man
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office appear to have removed dogs...
Officials remove 39 dogs from Tipton facility; inspection reports find it non-compliant
On Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School Board terminated the contract of the Dubuque...
Dubuque Schools terminate teacher following racial slur incident

Latest News

After his 12-year prison term, Bustamante must also serve a 5-year period of supervised release.
California man who distributed meth to Univ. of Iowa professor sentenced
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Fort Dodge man pleads guilty in baby’s death; sentencing date set
One dead at scene of rear-end crash in Cedar Rapids
Cyclists are getting ready to head to eastern Iowa in Day 5 of RAGBRAI.
Cyclists head to eastern Iowa on RAGBRAI day 5