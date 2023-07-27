Show You Care
Fort Dodge man pleads guilty in baby’s death; sentencing date set

Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge, have been charged in the death of a newborn.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fort Dodge man charged in the death of his newborn baby has pled guilty to lesser charges.

Taylor Blaha, 24, and Brandon Thoma, 31, were initially charged with first-degree murder in December. As a result of the plea deal, Thoma will be sentenced to Child Endangerment Resulting in Death and Abuse of a Corpse.

Court documents said Blaha gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of their apartment in November. Police said they then drowned the baby in the bathtub to stop her from crying.

Law enforcement said text messages between Blaha and Thoma revealed that Thoma had discarded the baby’s body in a wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge.

Police have still not found the baby’s body. An investigation and the search for the body remains ongoing.

Thoma is set to be sentenced on September 1st, 2023.

Blaha has pleaded not guilty to her first-degree murder charge. Her trial is set to begin on September 12th, 2023.

