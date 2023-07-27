Family of Lake Macbride drowning victim remembers loved one

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - “All I can think is, God, this can’t be happening,” said Evangeline Clewis, the aunt of Willie Davis Jr.

Davis was one of two people who law enforcement said died after his canoe tipped over Friday at Lake McBride. Authorities said they were called to Lake Macbride Friday afternoon to investigate a drowning just North of Lake MacBride beach. Authorities searched the lake for hours.

Using sonar, crews were able to locate the bodies of 23-year-old Willie Davis and 29-year-old Suad Al-Yasiri, both of Cedar Rapids.

“Willie is love, he’s the sunshine of people’s life,” said Clewis. “He was like a bright star that dimmed too early.”

Clewis said she and Davis were inseparable and shared a special bond since he was young.

“He could be up there on the computer games for hours,” she said.

Clewis said he loved his work at FedEx. That’s where she said Willie met Suad Al-Yasiri, and the two started dating.

“As soon as he got with that girl, he would go places, and he would do things,” said Clewis. “The introvert started exploring the world.”

Clewis said she was home in Tennessee when her sister called to inform her that Davis and Al-Yasiri had drowned after their boar tipped over while on Lake Macbride.

“It was too much for her and was too much for me,” she said. “To this day, it’s really hard to comprehend this is actually a reality,” she said.

She said she didn’t believe her nephew knew how to swim. Investigators said the couple was not wearing life vests.

“It just hurts so bad,” she said.

She wanted people to remember Davis and Al-Yasiri as the caring, loving, and supportive people they were.

“He just had a heart of gold,” said Clewis.

Both families have set up GoFundMe pages to help with funeral costs. You can find them at the links below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gkevvp-willie-davis-jr?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+gkevvp-willie-davis-jr

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-support-the-funeral-cost?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+please-help-support-the-funeral-cost

