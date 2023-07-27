Excursions and basketball await the Hawkeyes on their Europe trip

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fresh off their Final Four and championship appearance, the Iowa women’s basketball team is gearing up for their European summer tour. Although the Hawkeyes plan to get in more work on the court, basketball is not the most important part of the excursion.

The Hawkeyes will head overseas next week to southern Italy and Croatia to play three games. The trip spans from August 4-16, but the players are looking forward to other activities on their itinerary.

“Probably when we’re going ziplining in Croatia or our cooking lesson right when we get there in Italy. It will be so fun,” Iowa junior forward Addison O’Grady said.

“I’m looking forward to the free time and shopping. I love to shop,” added sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke.

“To me, when you get over there, it’s bonding, chemistry, making memories and having fun,” Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder said.

For Kate Martin, who is in her sixth year at Iowa, this won’t mark her first trip.

“This is my second foreign tour because I’m so dang old,” she joked. “I went to Spain with the team four years ago, so I’m lucky to have another opportunity to go overseas.”

The Hawkeyes get 10 extra practices before heading abroad. Martin said more time with this year’s team ahead of the season is the biggest benefit.

“We never really know what the competition is like over there, but it’s super important. Three extra games in a season, that can really help you get the jitters out. That can really help you get a set and get a feel for what the upcoming season is going to be. What we’re going to need to work on and what we’re doing well at,” Martin said.

Especially as the team tries and fill some big holes down low left by McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano who graduated following last season’s memorable run.

“I think it’s really good that I more time to just get to play basketball really. Normally, we get two practices every single week, but getting to build that connection with Caitlin [Clark] and every girl on the team, is really important,” O’Grady said.

The Hawkeyes know they will be a team opponents want to beat, so getting a head start isn’t a bad thing.

“I’m excited we have depth at the inside position. I don’t have anyone that yes, she is going to be the five, but by committee right now, we have four people that are really competing for that position,” Bluder said. “I do think Taylor’s [McCabe] has made a big jump, Syd’s [Sydney Affolter] made a big jump for us. Hannah hit two threes in practice today, so we’ve seen improvement in areas we needed to see it,” she added.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.