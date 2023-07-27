Show You Care
Dubuque Schools terminate teacher following racial slur incident

On Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School Board terminated the contract of the Dubuque...
On Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School Board terminated the contract of the Dubuque Hempstead teacher who used a racial slur at the school earlier this year.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School Board announced on Wednesday that they have terminated the contract of the Dubuque Hempstead teacher who used a racial slur at the school earlier this year.

The incident was captured on video and spread on social media. The teacher involved was initially placed on leave, but the District stated that appropriate disciplinary action would occur following the investigation.

The decision to terminate came following a hearing Tuesday night. Board members voted 6-0 (one member was absent) to terminate the contract.

The Dubuque Community School District released a statement,

“...The Dubuque Community School District is committed to providing a safe, inclusive learning community and we continue to work on enhancing our efforts to make sure each and every student in the district knows they belong and are valued in our schools.

Today, as a school district community, we bring conclusion to the Hempstead incident. We reaffirm that racially derogatory language has no place in our schools. As we move forward together, we do so for our students, our staff, our families, and our community.”

