Dangerous heat expected Thursday and Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several hours of heat index values of 100 or more are expected today and Friday, leading to potentially dangerous conditions if you don’t take proper care.

Air temperatures will heat up quickly during the day, likely reaching the mid to upper 90s by late in the afternoon. Combined with high dew points in the 70s, this will push heat indices into the 105-110 degree range from around midday through mid-evening. Modest relief will be seen overnight, but not by much; heat index values could still be hanging around 80 degrees in some spots overnight, especially those that stay dry. Expect similarly excessive heat on Friday to today.

The best bet today and tomorrow is just to limit outdoor activities if you can, especially strenuous ones like work or exercise. If you cannot, then you should take frequent breaks in a cooler, air conditioned place. Loose-fitting and light-colored clothing is a good idea, which gives your body a little room to breathe. Drink water, avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages during this time.

Don’t forget to check the backseat before getting out of your car. It only takes minutes for the interior of a car to get deadly hot for people or pets; don’t leave them inside for any length of time while conditions are this hot.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the latter of which is a life-threatening situation:

Amid the excessive heat, we have the chance of showers and storms across a few different time periods as subtle disturbances could potentially use all of the heat and humidity we have in place. The first shot arrives today, as a weak disturbance moves into the state with some clouds and isolated showers or storms. The most likely area to see this would be south of U.S. Highway 20, generally, though the risk overall is low.

Tonight, additional showers and storms are possible, especially across the eastern half of the viewing area or so (think along and east of the Highway 218 corridor). These will likely develop in Minnesota and Wisconsin and drop to the south and east, feeding on the instability provided by the heat and humidity in place. A few strong storms are possible, with strong, gusty winds the main threat.

The third time period to watch for storm development will be in the afternoon and evening in all of eastern Iowa as a cold front and associated upper-level support arrive in the state. This could cause scattered storms that carry some risk for severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds. If storms stay individual, hail could be the main threat, but storms that congeal into a line will build up a wind threat. We’ll be watching all of these time periods closely, and providing the latest updates as we have them.

The good news is that this front brings some relief into the weekend, with temperatures back into the upper 80s with somewhat lower humidity. While still above the normal high for those dates, this will be a noticeable difference from the heat we’re experiencing right now. Temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 80s throughout the rest of the 9-day forecast, with only a slim chance for rain or storms on Monday.

